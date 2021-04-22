$82.36 Million in Sales Expected for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will announce sales of $82.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.51 million and the highest is $84.70 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted sales of $77.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year sales of $330.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $321.70 million to $336.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $349.89 million, with estimates ranging from $315.20 million to $365.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.14 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

Several brokerages have commented on SBCF. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

SBCF stock opened at $35.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.27 and a 200 day moving average of $30.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $40.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 11,861 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

