83,321 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Purchased by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 83,321 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,208,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,344 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,726,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,998 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,906,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,330 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,103,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,205,000 after purchasing an additional 618,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

CFG opened at $44.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.36. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.