$851.09 Million in Sales Expected for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will post $851.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GMS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $847.30 million to $858.00 million. GMS reported sales of $770.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.42 million. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GMS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Truist increased their target price on shares of GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. GMS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

NYSE GMS opened at $44.27 on Thursday. GMS has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $45.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 79.05 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $415,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $369,231.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 144,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.82 per share, with a total value of $5,331,536.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 321,010 shares of company stock valued at $12,690,962 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in GMS in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in GMS by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The Geographic Divisions segment comprises the Central, Midwest, Northeast, Southern, Southeast, Western, and Canada.

