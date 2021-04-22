88mph Price Reaches $107.70 (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last week, 88mph has traded down 34.1% against the dollar. One 88mph coin can currently be purchased for about $107.70 or 0.00215826 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 88mph has a total market cap of $38.89 million and $1.57 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00065674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00018050 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00092315 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $338.40 or 0.00678167 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00050850 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,612.12 or 0.07238784 BTC.

88mph Profile

88mph is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 389,595 coins and its circulating supply is 361,115 coins. 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

Buying and Selling 88mph

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

