$9.24 Billion in Sales Expected for American Express (NYSE:AXP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will announce sales of $9.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for American Express’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.03 billion and the highest is $9.36 billion. American Express reported sales of $10.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full year sales of $39.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.59 billion to $39.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $44.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.84 billion to $46.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.38.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $54,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,974,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,664 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AXP opened at $147.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $118.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.99. American Express has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $151.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

