A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $36.43

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$36.43 and traded as low as C$36.15. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$36.41, with a volume of 30,025 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$512.11 million and a PE ratio of 23.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:AW.UN)

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.