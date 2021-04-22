A. O. Smith (AOS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect A. O. Smith to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AOS opened at $67.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $70.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.85%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,861,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $447,642.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at $979,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,706 shares of company stock worth $3,198,179 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.25.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

