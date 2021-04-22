Aavegotchi (GHST) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $22.68 Million

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One Aavegotchi coin can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00001972 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aavegotchi has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $43.64 million and approximately $22.68 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aavegotchi Profile

Aavegotchi (GHST) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 43,911,618 coins and its circulating supply is 40,351,655 coins. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

