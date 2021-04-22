AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,350.00

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and last traded at GBX 2,350 ($30.70), with a volume of 6337 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,290 ($29.92).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,069.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,035.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £531.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

In related news, insider James Routh sold 27,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,030 ($26.52), for a total transaction of £557,803.40 ($728,773.71).

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

