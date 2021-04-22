ABB (NYSE:ABB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

ABB (NYSE:ABB) was downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. DNB Markets downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ABB in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of ABB traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.35. The stock had a trading volume of 55,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.69. ABB has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $33.48.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ABB will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABB. Creative Planning grew its stake in ABB by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets grew its stake in ABB by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets now owns 51,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services grew its stake in ABB by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services now owns 17,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ABB by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ABB by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 682,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after purchasing an additional 64,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

