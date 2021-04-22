Abbott Laboratories to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.95 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone forecasts that the healthcare product maker will earn $5.95 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ FY2024 earnings at $6.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ABT has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $122.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.38. The firm has a market cap of $217.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.87, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $70,798.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,036,025.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,881,512,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,986,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,922,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,343 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,949,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $321,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23,645.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,059,515 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,053 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

