Abulaba Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (AAA)

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded 34.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last week, Abulaba has traded down 44.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Abulaba coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Abulaba has a total market capitalization of $3,834.86 and approximately $19.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00072120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00020403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.12 or 0.00727903 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00095912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,265.33 or 0.07999546 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00050307 BTC.

Abulaba Coin Profile

Abulaba is a coin. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 coins. Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abulaba’s official website is abulaba.co

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

Buying and Selling Abulaba

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abulaba should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abulaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

