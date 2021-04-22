Abyss Token (ABYSS) Price Reaches $0.0151 on Major Exchanges

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Abyss Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00069924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00019608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00094080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $367.17 or 0.00707433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,158.98 or 0.08013148 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00048851 BTC.

Abyss Token Coin Profile

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.