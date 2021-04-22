Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $541.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. On average, analysts expect Acadia Healthcare to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $62.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 55.35, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $21.27 and a 52-week high of $62.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.39.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

