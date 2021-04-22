Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Sets New 52-Week High at $63.00

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.00 and last traded at $62.72, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.55.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $541.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.72 million. Research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 4.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 29.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 22,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

