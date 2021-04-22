Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) General Counsel Joel Unruch Sells 873 Shares

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total value of $251,231.94. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,817,831.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $290.16. 1,294,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.87 and a 200 day moving average of $253.18. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $172.14 and a fifty-two week high of $293.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after acquiring an additional 496,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,749,050,000 after acquiring an additional 110,617 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,733,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,020,133,000 after acquiring an additional 114,585 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,577,735,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after acquiring an additional 791,761 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

