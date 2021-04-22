Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $293.07. 15,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,397. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $291.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.84. The firm has a market cap of $186.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total transaction of $1,498,626.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,521,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,558 shares of company stock valued at $11,992,586 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

