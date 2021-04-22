AceD Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last Week (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 32.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One AceD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AceD has a total market cap of $512,193.33 and $14,222.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AceD has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000026 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000499 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 coins. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

