ACM Research Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,073 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,331% compared to the typical volume of 75 put options.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACMR. TheStreet downgraded ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $79.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.84 and its 200 day moving average is $87.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 118.21 and a beta of 0.89. ACM Research has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $144.81.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $45.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 10,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $881,360.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,360.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fuping Chen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,428 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,561 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,688,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,793,000 after buying an additional 172,318 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 214,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,394,000 after acquiring an additional 97,238 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in ACM Research during the fourth quarter valued at $4,528,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

