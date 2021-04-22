Actinium (ACM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.32 Million

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 18.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0435 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Actinium has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $58,590.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000149 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 30,428,650 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

