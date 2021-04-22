Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Achieves Market Cap of $3.84 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $5.14 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,958.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,337.70 or 0.04587440 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.90 or 0.00478629 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $836.46 or 0.01641449 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $330.30 or 0.00648171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $280.90 or 0.00551232 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00064353 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.18 or 0.00418334 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.31 or 0.00263570 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

