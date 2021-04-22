Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) traded up 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.18. 71,330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 981,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

The company has a market cap of $805.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,694,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after buying an additional 1,845,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,028,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 560,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 159,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 103,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

