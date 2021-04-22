Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Sells $473,476.20 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 11,685 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $473,476.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,943.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ADPT traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.44. 665,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,305. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.73 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $28.31 and a 52 week high of $71.25.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $30.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADPT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.