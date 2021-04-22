Adbri (OTCMKTS:ADLDY) Shares Up 5%

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADLDY)’s stock price shot up 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th.

Adbri Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADLDY)

Adbri Limited manufactures, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; concrete bricks and blocks, pavers, retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising stockfield minerals and fillers, silica, and quick and hydrated lime.

