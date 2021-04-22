Adbri (OTCMKTS:ADLDY) Shares Up 5%

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADLDY)’s stock price shot up 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th.

Adbri Limited manufactures, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; concrete bricks and blocks, pavers, retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising stockfield minerals and fillers, silica, and quick and hydrated lime.

