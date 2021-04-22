ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several brokerages have commented on ADCT. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:ADCT opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.33. ADC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $56.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.12. The company has a current ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,921,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,986,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,612,000 after buying an additional 898,606 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,965,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,924,000 after buying an additional 1,246,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

