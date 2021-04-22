AdEx Network One Day Volume Tops $5.60 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One AdEx Network coin can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00002042 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar. AdEx Network has a total market cap of $122.00 million and $5.60 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AdEx Network Coin Profile

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 124,400,113 coins and its circulating supply is 117,257,637 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

