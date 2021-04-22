Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADNT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adient from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Adient from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Adient in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Adient by 8.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of Adient by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 72.9% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Adient by 2.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADNT opened at $45.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.21. Adient has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $48.65.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adient will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

