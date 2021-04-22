Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.73 Billion

Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) will announce $3.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.80 billion. Adobe reported sales of $3.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year sales of $15.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.14 billion to $15.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.96 billion to $18.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.58.

ADBE opened at $512.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $244.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe has a 1-year low of $332.57 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.67.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,458 shares of company stock worth $56,101,624. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after acquiring an additional 157,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,909,790,000 after acquiring an additional 278,509 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,359,174,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

