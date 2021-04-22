Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Gemmer Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,218 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 5.1% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $32,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 13.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 22.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 46.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total transaction of $1,014,976.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,458 shares of company stock valued at $56,101,624 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $509.25. 58,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740,626. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.57 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $471.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $478.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.58.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.