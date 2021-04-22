Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,373 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $510.81. 44,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $471.71 and its 200-day moving average is $478.67. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $332.57 and a one year high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.58.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,458 shares of company stock valued at $56,101,624 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.