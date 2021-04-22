Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Adtalem Global Education to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $283.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.83 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Adtalem Global Education to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

ATGE stock opened at $38.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $43.85.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $281,670. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $1,022,284.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 3,161 shares of company stock worth $129,564 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.