adToken Market Cap Reaches $814,156.35 (ADT)

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last seven days, adToken has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. One adToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. adToken has a market capitalization of $814,156.35 and approximately $6,424.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00067380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00019118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00093248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.09 or 0.00694404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,220.32 or 0.08229996 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00046917 BTC.

adToken Coin Profile

adToken is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. adToken’s official website is adtoken.com . adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

adToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

