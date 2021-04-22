Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.64. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.29 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.30.

AAP opened at $199.87 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $112.41 and a twelve month high of $202.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.47 and its 200-day moving average is $163.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

