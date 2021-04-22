Advantage Oil & Gas (AAVVF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS: AAVVF) recently:
- 4/15/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.
- 4/15/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $3.75 to $4.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $4.50 to $5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/6/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $3.50 to $3.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/6/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $3.50 to $3.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock, up previously from $3.25.
- 3/2/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $5.25 to $5.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.
- 3/1/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $3.25 to $3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $2.25 to $3.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $4.25 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $2.50 to $3.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $2.75 to $3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas stock opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.83. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.66 million during the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 133.25%.
