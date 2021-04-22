Advantage Oil & Gas (AAVVF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS: AAVVF) recently:

4/15/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

4/15/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $3.75 to $4.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $4.50 to $5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $3.50 to $3.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $3.50 to $3.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock, up previously from $3.25.

3/2/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $5.25 to $5.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

3/1/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $3.25 to $3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $2.25 to $3.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $4.25 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $2.50 to $3.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $2.75 to $3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas stock opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.83. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.66 million during the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 133.25%.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

