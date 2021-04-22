Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.16

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.16 and traded as high as $2.20. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 129,299 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $51.68 million, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 33.13% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEHR. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 95,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 45,480 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.