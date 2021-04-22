Aeon (AEON) Market Cap Reaches $24.27 Million

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for about $1.53 or 0.00002953 BTC on major exchanges. Aeon has a total market cap of $24.27 million and approximately $349,968.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aeon has traded 8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.21 or 0.00676652 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000416 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 627.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.