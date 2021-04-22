Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.76

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.76 and traded as high as $0.98. Aeterna Zentaris shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 1,556,792 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aeterna Zentaris stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,123,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 286,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.79% of Aeterna Zentaris worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, a peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

