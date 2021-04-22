Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Seaport Global Securities

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $80.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.43% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Affirm presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.11.

AFRM opened at $67.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.54. Affirm has a 1-year low of $63.02 and a 1-year high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $204.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.23 million.

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $3,938,036.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,354,716.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,688.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $4,127,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth $5,829,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

