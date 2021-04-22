AGCO (AGCO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect AGCO to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AGCO to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AGCO opened at $148.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.89. AGCO has a 12-month low of $42.84 and a 12-month high of $153.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total value of $64,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AGCO from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

