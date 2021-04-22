Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Position Raised by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $1,187,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,795,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,273 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,725.

A opened at $133.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.42 and a 12 month high of $136.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.82. The stock has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.84.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

