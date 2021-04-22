Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,044 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $14,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $1,187,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,795,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 46,273 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,725 in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $133.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.82. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.42 and a twelve month high of $136.98. The company has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.19, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.84.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

