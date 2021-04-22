Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.23) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.86 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AGIO opened at $55.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.80. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $32.47 and a one year high of $58.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.48.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

In related news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $970,718.32. Also, insider Darrin Miles sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $105,578.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,100 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

