Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $928.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.08 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $67.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.78. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $89.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 144.33%.

AEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

