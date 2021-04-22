Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,707 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.07% of Agree Realty worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 403.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Agree Realty by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000.

In other Agree Realty news, CFO Simon Leopold bought 2,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,473.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.61 per share, with a total value of $500,610.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,252,445.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADC shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.61.

ADC stock opened at $71.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $72.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 0.25.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.217 dividend. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.52%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

