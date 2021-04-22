Aidos Kuneen Reaches Market Cap of $23.17 Million (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded down 23.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a total market cap of $23.17 million and $794,612.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001793 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,074.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,434.40 or 0.04674885 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $257.25 or 0.00494016 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $875.87 or 0.01681975 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $358.68 or 0.00688798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.04 or 0.00541614 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00066654 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.29 or 0.00436477 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.83 or 0.00258967 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen (CRYPTO:ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

