Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.91

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.91 and traded as high as $22.39. Air T shares last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 17,241 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Air T from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.67 million, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $55.82 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Nicholas John Swenson bought 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,948.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,192.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $26,142.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,665 shares of company stock valued at $74,216. Company insiders own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Air T Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2020, this segment had 69 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

