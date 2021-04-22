Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Director Sells $278,900.00 in Stock

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $278,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 490,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,668,498.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ATSG stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.22. 453,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,030. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.95. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.99 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $399.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Air Transport Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

