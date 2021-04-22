Airbloc Reaches Market Cap of $12.21 Million (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded up 14.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Airbloc has a market capitalization of $12.21 million and approximately $31,285.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Airbloc has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Airbloc coin can currently be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00065988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00017828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00091975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.69 or 0.00684171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,894.10 or 0.07729233 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00045947 BTC.

Airbloc Coin Profile

Airbloc (CRYPTO:ABL) is a coin. It was first traded on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Buying and Selling Airbloc

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

