AirSwap 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.49 Million (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. AirSwap has a total market cap of $54.04 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AirSwap has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar. One AirSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000699 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00069867 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00019691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00094117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.04 or 0.00707853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,102.74 or 0.07955715 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00049113 BTC.

AirSwap Coin Profile

AirSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

AirSwap Coin Trading

