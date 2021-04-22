Akash Network Price Hits $6.50 on Top Exchanges (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last week, Akash Network has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $305.31 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for about $6.50 or 0.00011876 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00065287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.25 or 0.00270942 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $566.00 or 0.01034420 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00026469 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.00 or 0.00683514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,613.33 or 0.99810881 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 132,358,699 coins and its circulating supply is 46,982,635 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

